Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged for Over Last 2 Weeks. Check Fuel Rates Today

Petrol and diesel prices remained stable for the 16th day on Monday, August 2 in the country after touching record-high rates on July 17. In the latest fuel price revision that took place last month, the rates of petrol across metropolitan and major cities got hiked by 26 to 34 paise, while the diesel rates across the same cities went up by 15 to 37 paise. In the national capital New Delhi, petrol prices remained at Rs 101.84 per litre, while diesel retailed at Rs 89.87 for one litre.

In the financial capital of the country, one litre of petrol continues to be retailed at Rs 107.83 per litre and diesel costs Rs 97.45 for one litre. Mumbai continues to witness the highest petrol price among all the metropolitan cities in the country. Among other major cities in the country, the capital city of Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal is retailing petrol at Rs 110.20 per litre and diesel at Rs 98.67 for one litre.

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) like Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil, and Hindustan Petroleum revise fuel prices regularly, keeping up with various factors that influence the prices. Across the country, states and cities have different fuel prices, because of value-added taxes (VAT), excise duties, freight charges — which vary depending on the place.

Meanwhile, in Chennai,one litre of petrol is priced at Rs 102.49 and diesel is being retailed at Rs 94.39 per litre. Petrol price in the city of Kolkata costs Rs 102.08 per litre and diesel can be purchased at Rs 93.02 per litre.

Revision of fuel prices in the country were put on hold earlier in May when key states in the country like West Bengal, Assam, and Tamil Nadu held Assembly elections. The revisions commenced after May 4.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here