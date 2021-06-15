Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged on June 15, Check Fuel Prices in Your City

After reaching historic highs across the country the previous day, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Tuesday, June 15. According to the price notification by state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs), the prices of both key fuels did not change on the day, as petrol retailed at Rs 96.41, while diesel is priced at Rs 87.28 in the national capital.

Similarly, in the financial capital Mumbai, retail petrol costs Rs 102.58 per litre, while diesel is at Rs 94.70 per litre. On May 29, Mumbai became the first metro in the country where petrol was being sold at over the Rs 100-a-litre mark.

Meanwhile, fuel prices also remained stagnant in Kolkata where a litre of petrol retailed at Rs 96.34 while diesel at Rs 90.12. In Tamil Nadu’s capital city Chennai, the trend was same as petrol was selling at Rs 97.69 per litre and diesel at Rs 91.92 per litre respectively.

After witnessing 16 hikes in May 2021, the prices of both key fuels were hiked eight times so far in this month. The hiked prices, which have been on a constant rise, have added to the overflowing cup of woes of the common man, who is still reeling under the financial crisis triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the overseas front, Brent crude oil was trading up by 0.07 percent at USD 72.91 per barrel, while the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) followed the upward trend by 0.08 percent and was trading at USD 70.94 per barrel.

Fuel prices differ across the country depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges levied by the respective states and Union Territories. Currently, Rajasthan levies the highest VAT on petrol and diesel in the country, followed by Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

