Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged Today. Check Fuel Prices in Metro Cities

Petrol and diesel prices in most of the cities across the country continued their steady streak for the 16th consecutive day on Tuesday, September 21. The last revision of fuel prices took place on September 5 when both auto fuel prices were cut by 15 paise each. The price of petrol in New Delhi was last cut to Rs 101.19 and diesel to Rs 88.62 per litre, the prices have remained the same on Tuesday in the national capital.

Meanwhile the other three metropolitan cities of the country -Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata -continue to retail petrol and diesel at the similar price as before. For those in Mumbai, petrol price retails at Rs 107.26 per litre, while diesel is costingRs 96.19 per litre. Notably, the country’s financial hub on May 29 this year became the first metro in the country where petrol was being sold for more than Rs 100 per litre.

In the city of Chennai, petrol price on Tuesdayretailed at Rs 98.96 per litre, while the diesel price remained unchanged and is being sold at Rs 93.26 in Tamil Nadu’s capital.Motorists in Kolkata continue to pay Rs 101.62 for one litre of petrol and Rs 91.71 for diesel. Other than metros, the rates of petrol have crossed Rs 100 mark in several cities. In Bhopal, consumers have to shell out Rs 109.63 for a litre of petrol, while for diesel they have to pay Rs 97.57 a litre.

Fuel prices vary across the country owing to Central excise and state governments levied VAT, freight charges among others which make up for almost half of the retail selling price of petrol and diesel. Both key fuel rates are revised by state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Hindustan Petroleum, Indian Oil and Bharat Petroleum on a daily basis. The revision is based on the average price of the benchmark crude oil in the international market and foreign exchange rates, any revisions are implemented at 6 am IST every day.

In the international markets, oil prices tumbled below $74 a barrel on Monday, owing to risk aversion by investors weighed on stock markets and boosted the U.S dollar rates. However, it resulted in making oil more expensive for holders of other currencies, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, Brent crude dropped by $1.42, or 1.9 percent, to settle at $73.92 a barrel after sinking to a session low of $73.52 early on. The U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) after falling to as low as $69.86, steadied at $70.29, it fell by $1.68, or 2.3 percent.

Here are the petrol and diesel prices across all major cities across India:

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 107.26 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.19 per litre

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 101.19 per litre

Diesel - Rs 88.62 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 98.96 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.26 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 101.62 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.71 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 109.63 per litre

Diesel - Rs 97.43 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 105.26 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.69 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 104.70 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.04 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 97.05 per litre

Diesel - Rs 88.05 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 98.30 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.02 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 98.26 per litre

Diesel - 95.70 per litre

