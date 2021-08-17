Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged Today, Check out Rates in Your City

International oil prices affect the domestic fuel rates as India is majorly dependent on imports to meet its oil requirements. On a rebound in consumption, international rates have relentlessly surged since last months. The price increase in the international market pushed petrol rates above the Rs 100 per litre mark in as many as 15 states in India, including Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Punjab, and Bihar. A couple of districts in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have also witnessed an excessive surge in petrol prices. Even in the Union Territories like Ladakh and Delhi, rates have surpassed the Rs 100 per litre mark. In some places like Odisha and Madhya Pradesh, the rates of diesel have crossed the Rs100 per litre mark.

As per the notification by state-owned fuel retailers, the prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged on August 17 too. The price listing of India Oil Corporation Limited’s (IOCL) states that the petrol price in New Delhi stands at Rs 101.84 per litre and the diesel is being retailed at Rs 89.87 per litre.

In Maharashtra’s capital, the petrol and diesel are being sold at Rs 107.83 per litre and Rs 97.45 per litre, respectively. It is important to highlight that Mumbai was the first metro city, wherein the petrol rates crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark. In Kolkata, the fuel prices were as follows, a litre of petrol is being retailed at Rs 102.08, while a litre of diesel costs Rs 93.02.

In Chennai, the consumers had to pay Rs 99.47 for a litre of petrol. However, recently, the Tamil Nadu government announced a tax cut of Rs 3 per litre on the petrol price. Diesel rates remained unchanged at Rs 94.39 per litre.

The fuel prices differ from state to state due to the local charges like VAT, freight tax.

