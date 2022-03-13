Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged Today, Check What You Need To Pay In Your City

There were no changes in petrol and diesel prices across the country on Sunday, March 13, either. Earlier, the petrol price in Delhi was higher as compared to the NCR cities of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, wherein the state governments announced a VAT cut following the Centre reducing the excise duty on fuel prices. Currently, fuel is cheaper in Delhi than in the rest of the metros because the state government had earlier decided to reduce the Value-Added Tax (VAT) on petrol, which brought down the price by Rs 8 per litre.

Opposition-ruled Punjab and Rajasthan also followed the national capital and announced the biggest reduction in petrol prices. Petrol price in Punjab was reduced by as much as Rs 16.02 per litre and diesel by Rs 19.61 a litre.

As of March 13, a litre of petrol in Delhi costs Rs 95.41, while the rate of diesel was Rs 86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, you can buy petrol for Rs 109.98 per litre and a litre of diesel costs Rs 94.14. Down the south, in Chennai, a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 101.40, and the price of diesel is Rs 91.43 per litre. Petrol is being sold at Rs 107.23 per litre in Bhopal, and the diesel costs Rs 90.87 per litre.

Advertisement

Check out the Prices of Petrol and Diesel in Metro Cities in the Country:

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.14 per litre

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 95.41 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.43 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.79 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 107.23 per litre

Diesel - Rs 90.87 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.62 per litre

Bangaluru

Petrol - Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 85.01 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 94.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 81.29 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.80 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 95.35 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.33 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 106.36 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.47 per litre

India is largely dependent on imports to fulfill its oil needs and the international rates decide the domestic rates. However, the prices of petrol and diesel in the country have remained unchanged for the past three months, despite the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, that started last month.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.