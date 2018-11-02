English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Petrol, Diesel Prices Slashed Further Ahead of Diwali Weekend. Here's How Much You'll Have to Pay
While petrol price has been decreased by Rs 0.19, diesel rates have been slashed by Rs 0.14. After the cut, petrol will now be available at 79.18 per litre and diesel at Rs 73.64 per litre in Delhi.
New Delhi: In a good news for Delhi residents heading to work on Friday morning, the fuel prices in the national capital have been decreased further.
The fuel prices have also been reduced in Mumbai. Commuters can now get a litre of petrol for Rs 84.68 in the financial capital, registering a decrease of Rs 0.18. Diesel will cost Mumbaikars 77.18 per litre, a reduction of Rs 0.14.
The fuel prices had earlier witnessed a relentless hike in the country, burning a hole in the common commuter's pocket.
In this regard, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had on October 4 announced a reduction of Rs 2.50 per litre on both petrol and diesel prices after curbing excise duty on the commodity by Rs 1.50 per litre and urged respective state governments to slash the same amount at their end.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
