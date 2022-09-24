Petrol, Diesel Prices Today Announced; Check Fuel Rates in Delhi, Mumbai Other Cities

Fuel Prices were steady as the month of September entered its last week. As of September 24, the petrol and diesel prices stayed away from even the slightest deviation, maintaining the three-month long trend.

As per the updated list by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL), the fuel prices in Delhi were static at Rs 96.72 per litre and Rs 89.62 per litre. In the financial capital, Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 106.31 per litre, whereas a litre of diesel is costing the citizens of Mumbai Rs 94.27.

The data available on the Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed that the petrol price in Kolkata was standing at Rs 106.03 per litre, and diesel price in the city was standing at Rs 92.76 per litre. In the port city Chennai, petrol is being sold at Rs. 102.63 per litre, while diesel is retailing at Rs 94.24 per litre.

Listed below are the petrol and diesel rates, per litre, in various cities and states across the country on September 24. Check here:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

It was in May when finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and 6 rupees per litre on diesel. This was done at a time when the country is reeling under the pressure of rising inflation, which was at a months-high in April.

