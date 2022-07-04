Petrol, Diesel Prices Today Announced: Check Fuel Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Other Cities

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: For the 43rd day in a row, the fuel prices in India remain steady. Ever since the Central Government cut down the excise duty in May, the petrol and diesel prices have remained stable. Giving relief to everyone from the sky-high petrol and diesel prices, the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on May 21 the marginal reduction on petrol by Rs 8 per litre, and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre.

After the big decision of the Central Government, various state governments also reduced the VAT on the fuel prices in their state. While the Kerala government reduced the tax on the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 2.41 and Rs 1.36 per litre, respectively, the Odisha government decided to slash down a state tax on petrol and diesel by Rs 2.23 and Rs 1.36 a litre respectively. Not just this, the Maharashtra government too cut down the state-imposed tax on petrol and diesel by Rs 2.08 per litre and Rs 1.44 per litre. The VAT in Rajasthan was reduced by Rs 2.48 per litre and Rs 1.16 per litre on petrol and diesel giving a sigh of relief to all the people.

On Monday, July 04, the prices of petrol and diesel have been unchanged in major cities of India. As any fluctuation in the fuel prices can lead to an imbalance of various commodities, it is important to keep an eye on the prices daily.

Check out fuel rates in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and others:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 111.35 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.28 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.