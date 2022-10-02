Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Check Fuel Rates in Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities

The petrol and diesel prices for the day, October 2, remain the same. However, as the inflation rates hiked in India, the Central Government has delayed the imposition of the additional excise duty of Rs 2 per litre on unblended petrol and diesel. According to the notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the additional excise tax has been delayed by a month and will be imposed from November 1.

As per the latest update issued by the Oil corporations India at 6 am every day, the price in Delhi on Sunday is set at Rs 96.72 per litre, while the diesel costs Rs 89.62 per litre. The fuel prices are sky-rocketing above Rs 100 in many cities including Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel are being sold at Rs 106.31 and Rs 94.27 per litre respectively. The rate of petrol in Chennai stands firm at Rs 102.63 per litre while diesel costs Rs 94.24 per litre. The cost of petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 per litre and diesel per litre is sold at Rs 92.76.

Earlier, the Meghalaya government announced a hike of Rs 1.5 in fuel prices.

Public sector oil marketing companies Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd daily revise the fuel prices. The prices vary on many factors including VAT, local taxes, and freight charges among others.

Here is a list of petrol and diesel prices in different cities in the country on October 2:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.74 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.33 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

