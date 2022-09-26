Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Check Fuel Rates in Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities

Petrol and diesel prices were steady across metro cities on September 26, as per the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers. Fuel prices remained unchanged for more than 3 months, even though international crude prices have witnessed a dip. Having crossed the Rs 100-mark in various cities, petrol prices are the most glaring for the common man of the country. The OMCs (Oil Marketing Companies) like Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL) update the list of fuel prices every day at around 6 AM.

As of September 26, petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 per litre and Rs 89.62 a litre. In Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata, the petrol rates are skyrocketing above the Rs. 100-mark. A litre of petrol in Mumbai costs Rs 106.31 and that of diesel costs Rs 94.27. Petrol and diesel are being retailed at Rs 102.74 and Rs 94.33 in Chennai. While in Kolkata, the prices are Rs 106.03 per litre for petrol and Rs 92.76 per litre for diesel. Even in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the petrol rates are soaring high. A litre of petrol in Bengaluru costs Rs 101.94 and a litre of diesel costs Rs 87.89. In Hyderabad, the petrol rates are Rs 109.66 per litre and diesel rates are Rs 97.82 per litre.

Here is a list of petrol and diesel prices in different cities in the country:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.74 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.33 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

The last revision of fuel prices was witnessed on May 22. Since then, there has been no change in the fuel rates, barring a few exceptions.

