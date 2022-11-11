Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Check Fuel Rates in Delhi, Mumbai and Other Cities on November 11

The prices of petrol and diesel in India are updated every day at 6 am by public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL). However, for the past several months, fuel prices have remained constant owing to a price freeze levied by the Indian government. On November 11 as well, the latest update issued by fuel retailers showed that fuel prices in the country have remained unchanged yet again.

In Delhi, petrol is being retailed at Rs 96.72 per litre today. Diesel, on the other hand, costs Rs 89.62 per litre in the national capital.

The price of petrol is above Rs 100 in the other three metropolitan cities of India– Chennai, Mumbai, and Kolkata. In Chennai, the per litre rate of petrol stands firm at Rs 102.63, while diesel is retailing at Rs 94.24. In Mumbai, the price of diesel is close to Chennai, at 94.27. Petrol, on the other hand, is being sold at Rs 106.31 per litre. In Kolkata, the price of petrol is Rs 106.03 while the cost of diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre.

Check out the list of petrol and diesel prices in different cities in the country on November 11:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.74 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.33 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

The prices in different states vary due to multiple factors like local taxes, VAT, freight charges, etc.

