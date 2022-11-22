Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Check Fuel Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Guwahati on November 22

The prices of petrol and diesel in India remain unchanged for yet another day on November 22, with petrol selling for over Rs 100 benchmark in major cities. On May 22, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol of Rs 8 per litre and diesel of Rs 6 per litre and since then, no major changes in fuel prices have been noticed in the country.
In Delhi, a litre of petrol costs Rs 96.72 while the price for diesel is Rs 89.62. Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata are all experiencing stagnation in fuel costs. A litre of petrol costs Rs 106.31 in Mumbai, and a litre of diesel costs Rs 94.27. In Chennai, the cost of petrol is Rs 102.63 and that of diesel is Rs 94.24. Fuel rates in Hyderabad are currently the highest in the country. In Hyderabad, a litre of petrol costs Rs. 109.66 and a litre of diesel costs Rs. 97.82. In Kolkata, the price of petrol is Rs. 106.03 while that of diesel is Rs. 92.76
The retail price of petrol and diesel varies across the country as a result of different taxes that are state-specific such as the VAT and freight charges.
Check fuel rates in different cities in the country on November 22:
Delhi
Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre
Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre
Kolkata
Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre
Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre
Chennai
Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre
Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre
Mumbai
Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre
Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre
Lucknow
Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre
Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre
Bengaluru
Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre
Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre
Hyderabad
Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre
Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre
Bhopal
Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre
Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre
Gandhinagar
Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre
Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre
Guwahati
Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre
Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre
Thiruvananthapuram
Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre
Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.
Public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) alter fuel prices daily in accordance with international benchmark prices and global currency exchange rates. The updated prices for petrol and diesel go into effect every day from 6 am in the morning.
