Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Check Fuel Rates In Your City On November 3

Although there has been no change in fuel prices over the last few months, consumers may be able to get a relief of up to Rs 2 in petrol and diesel prices soon. It was on May 22 when the fuel prices saw a change as the Centre announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 and diesel by Rs 6. Since the excise duty cut in late May, Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum have reported a combined loss of Rs 19,000 crore during that quarter.

According to the latest updates on the price of fuel, on November 3 the rate of petrol remains at Rs 96.72 per litre in Delhi and diesel at Rs 89.62 per litre. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, petrol price is at Rs 106.31 and diesel is at Rs 94.27 per litre. In Chennai, the price for petrol is stable at Rs 102.63 per litre, while for diesel it is Rs 94.24 per litre. The petrol price in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 per litre, and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre.

Find out the prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and other cities on November 3.

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.74 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.33 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.44 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.87 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.60 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.42 per litre.

Public-sector oil marketing firms such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) announce the changes in fuel prices at 6 am every day. The fuel price differs across states as factors like local taxes such as VAT and freight expenses play a major role.

