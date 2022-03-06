Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Check Latest Fuel Rates in Your City

Petrol and diesel prices remained the same today, March 6, across the country. In the national capital, a litre of petrol is being sold for Rs 95.41, while the rate of diesel stands at Rs 86.67 per litre. The rate of petrol in Mumbai is Rs 109.98 per litre and that of diesel is Rs 94.14 for one litre. In Chennai, a litre of petrol is retailed for Rs 101.40, while the price of a litre of diesel is Rs 91.43. Petrol and diesel in Kolkata costs Rs 104.67 per litre and Rs 89.79 per litre. If you live in Bhopal, you will have to buy a litre of petrol for Rs 107.23, and diesel for Rs 90.87 per litre.
The dip in petrol and diesel rates came after the Centre reduced the excise duty cut on fuels across the country. The central government had deducted Rs 5 in the price of petrol and Rs 10 in the rates of diesel. Following Centre’s decision, several states also brought in a cut in the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel.
Check out the fuel rates in these few metros and Tier-II cities in the country:
Mumbai
Petrol - Rs 109.98 per litre
Diesel - Rs 94.14 per litre
Delhi
Petrol - Rs 95.41 per litre
Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre
Chennai
Petrol - Rs 101.40 per litre
Diesel - Rs 91.43 per litre
Kolkata
Petrol - Rs 104.67 per litre
Diesel - Rs 89.79 per litre
Bhopal
Petrol - Rs 107.23 per litre
Diesel - Rs 90.87 per litre
Hyderabad
Petrol - Rs 108.20 per litre
Diesel - Rs 94.62 per litre
Bangaluru
Petrol - Rs 100.58 per litre
Diesel - Rs 85.01 per litre
Guwahati
Petrol - Rs 94.58 per litre
Diesel - Rs 81.29 per litre
Lucknow
Petrol - Rs 95.28 per litre
Diesel - Rs 86.80 per litre
Gandhinagar
Petrol - Rs 95.35 per litre
Diesel - Rs 89.33 per litre
Thiruvananthapuram
Petrol - Rs 106.36 per litre
Diesel - Rs 93.47 per litre
