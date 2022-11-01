Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Check Rates In Major Indian Cities On November 1

Crude oil prices have seen severe ups and downs in the international market in recent times. However, the prices of petrol and diesel in India have remained unchanged for several months owing to the price freeze announced by the government. The general public has not received any benefits due to the fall in prices of crude oil in the international market due to the steady prices.

According to the latest updates in the price of fuel, the rate of petrol in Delhi on November 1 remains at Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is being retailed at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. While diesel is being sold at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai, the petrol price here is stable at Rs 102.63 per litre. Similarly, in Kolkata, petrol costs Rs 106.03 per litre, and diesel retailed at Rs 92.76 per litre. The prices of the two fuels last changed on May 22 this year. The government slashed the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre.

Find out the prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & other cities on November 1.

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.74 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.33 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.87 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.60 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.42 per litre.

The fuel rates are evaluated and altered every day in accordance with the pricing mechanism used by oil companies. The new pricing goes into effect at 6 a.m daily. Factors like the cost of transportation, municipal taxes, and VAT affect fuel prices in different cities.

