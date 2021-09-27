Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Diesel Rates up by 25 to 27 Paise. Check Fuel Rates

Diesel prices have started increasing once again across the country. On Monday, September 27, the retail pump rate of the fuel was hiked by 25-27 paise per litre, according to a new price list by state-owned oil marketing companies. This is the third revision this month and the second, since Sunday, which has come in over two months due to international crude oil prices neared their highest since 2018. Meanwhile, the petrol price remained unchanged for the 22nd day in a row on Monday. In Delhi, a litre of petrol was static at Rs 101.19, while the new diesel price was at Rs 89.32 per litre, a hike by 25 paise.

In Mumbai, fuel prices witnessed a similar trend as the diesel price increased by 26 paise, however, petrol prices remained unchanged. After today’s revision, a litre of diesel retailed at Rs 96.94 and petrol at Rs 101.19 in Maharashtra’s capital. In Chennai, diesel prices were hiked once again by 23 paise today and now cost Rs 93.69, while petrol price remained the same and sold at Rs 98.96.

The diesel price increased in Kolkata as well, where a litre of the fuel vended at Rs 92.42, with an increase of 25 paise. However, the petrol price remained at the previous price of Rs 101.62 per litre in West Bengal’s capital. While petrol can be bought at Rs 109.63 in Bhopal, diesel rates became dearer by 27 paise from Rs 97.92 per litre to Rs 98.19 per litre.

Fuel prices vary across the country owing to Central excise, state government levied VAT, freight charges etc. State-run OMCs such as Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum and Indian Oil Corporation, fix the new fuel prices based on the ‘Dynamic Fuel Pricing’ mechanism. They revise the fuel rates by considering the crude oil prices in the global markets and foreign exchange rates. Any revisions are implemented at 6 am every day.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices rose for a fifth consecutive day on Monday with Brent heading for the $80 mark owing to supply concerns and rising demand in several parts of the world.

After having risen a third consecutive week through Friday, Brent crude was up $1.14 or 1.5 per cent at $79.23 a barrel by 0208 GMT. Whereas the U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures added $1.11 or 1.5 per cent to $75.09, its highest since July, Reuters reported.

Following are the prices of diesel and petrol across some cities in the country:

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 107.26 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.94 per litre

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 101.19 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.32 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 98.96 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.93 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 101.62 per litre

Diesel - Rs 92.42 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 109.63 per litre

Diesel - Rs 98.19 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 105.26 per litre

Diesel - Rs 97.46 per litre

Bangaluru

Petrol - Rs 104.70 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.80 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 97.05 per litre

Diesel - Rs 88.71 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 98.30 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.73 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 98.26 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.47 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 103.42 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.13 per litre

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here