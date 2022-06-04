Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Fuel Becomes Cheaper In Delhi, Mumbai, Other Cities After Tax Cut

The petrol and diesel prices on Saturday remained unchanged for the 13th consecutive day. The price of petrol stood at Rs 96.72 per litre in Delhi and Rs 111.35 per litre in Mumbai, while diesel was being sold at Rs 89.62 per litre in Delhi and Rs 97.28 per litre in Mumbai. The prices are after the central government has already reduced excise duty on petrol by a record Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre on May 21.

The central government on May 21 cut excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 6 per litre. The cut was estimated to translate into a reduction of Rs 9.5 per litre in petrol prices and Rs 7 per litre in diesel, after taking into account its impact on other levies. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had also urged states to reduce VAT (value-added tax) for further bringing down petrol prices. After this, several state governments, including Kerala, Maharashtra and Rajasthan, also cut value-added tax on petrol and diesel, thus further reducing rates in those states.

Petrol, Diesel Prices on Saturday, June 4, in Delhi, Chennai and Other Major Cities in India:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 111.35 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.28 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

