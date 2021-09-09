Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Fuel Prices Remain Steady for 4th Day. Check Rates

The fuel prices in the country continue to maintain a steady streak this week. On Thursday, the price of petrol in New Delhi is Rs 101.19 per litre and that of diesel continues to be Rs 88.62 per litre.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, fuel consumers will have to pay Rs 107.26 per litre for petrol and Rs 96.19 for one litre of diesel. In the capital city of Tamil Nadu, Chennai a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 98.96, while one litre of diesel is priced at Rs 93.26. The price of one litre of petrol in Kolkata costs Rs 101.62 while the price of one litre of diesel costs Rs 91.71 a litre. In Bengaluru, one litre of petrol is being sold for Rs 104.70, while one litre of diesel is priced at Rs 94.04.

Besides metropolitan cities of the country, prices of petrol have crossed the Rs 100 mark in several other cities. In Bhopal, consumers of petrol have to pay Rs 109.63 per litre, while diesel consumers are paying Rs 97.57 a litre. In Jaipur, petrol is being retailed for Rs 107.81 per litre and diesel is being sold for Rs 97.47 per litre which is a drop from Wednesday’ Rs 98.02 per litre.

Fuel prices across the country vary due to several factors which include, transportation, freight charges, VAT, excise duties, and taxes. Petrol and diesel prices are also frequently revised by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) like Shell, Exxon Mobil, Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil and Hindustan Petroleum. The revision of fuel prices is based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding fortnight, and foreign exchange rates. International crude prices which are further affected by natural and political events around the globe, also play a major role in influencing the local fuel prices.

According to Reuters, international oil prices increased for a second time on Thursday after recovering from earlier losses which were affected as a decline in the US Gulf of Mexico output following damages from Hurricane Ida carried the market. Reuters reports that Brent added 23 cents, or 0.32% to $72.83 a barrel in the early morning and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 15 cents, or 0.22%, to $69.45 a barrel.

Here are the petrol and diesel prices across all major cities in India:

1. Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 107.26 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.19 per litre

2. Delhi

Petrol - Rs 101.19 per litre

Diesel - Rs 88.62 per litre

3. Chennai

Petrol - Rs 98.96 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.38 per litre

4. Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 101.62 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.71 per litre

5. Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 109.63 per litre

Diesel - Rs 97.43 per litre

6. Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 105.26 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.69 per litre

7. Bangaluru

Petrol - Rs 104.70 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.04 per litre

8. Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 97.05 per litre

Diesel - Rs 88.05 per litre

9. Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 98.30 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.02 per litre

10. Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 98.26 per litre

Diesel - 95.70 per litre

