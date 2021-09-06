Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Fuel Prices Remain Unchanged After Price Cut. Know Rates

After witnessing a marginal drop on Sunday, petrol and diesel prices remained static on Monday, September 6. The state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) had slashed petrol prices by 13-15 paise per litre, while diesel also decreased by almost 15 paise. The OMCs have kept both fuel prices stable in the past few days even after international crude oil prices remain weak. However, even after a slight fall in prices, petrol and diesel are still selling at high levels across India.

In Delhi, the price of petrol stood at Rs 101.19 a litre. In the financial hub, Mumbai the petrol price dropped to 107.26 per litre, where it has remained since. Among the four major metro cities, petrol and diesel prices are still the highest in Mumbai while petrol costs the cheapest in Chennai, a litre of petrol costs Rs 98.96 per litre Tamil Nadu’s capital. Meanwhile, in Kolkata, motorists continue to pay Rs 101.62 per litre of petrol,

Coming to diesel prices, in Delhi the fuel price stood at Rs 88.62 per litre. In Mumbai, the price of diesel continues to stagnate at Rs 96.19 for one litre. Chennai and Kolkata continue to carry a price point of Rs 93.26 per litre and Rs 91.71 per litre respectively.

The prices of both key fuels are reviewed by state-owned OMCs such as Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), they revise the prices daily and any revision is implemented from 6 am in the morning. Also, the fuel prices in India vary from state to state due to the value-added tax or VAT and other taxes. The majority of the end retail price comes from the excise duty, value-added tax (VAT) and central government taxes, cess.

In the international markets, oil prices stretched losses on Monday after the world’s top exporter Saudi Arabia slashed crude prices for Asia over the weekend, indicating that global markets are well supplied, Reuters reported.

Brent crude futures for November dropped by 57 cents or 0.8 per cent, leaving the final price at $72.04 a barrel. The U.S West Texas Intermediate crude for October settled at $68.73 a barrel, down 56 cents or 0.8 per cent, the report further cited.

Here are the petrol and diesel prices across all major cities in India:

-Delhi

Petrol - Rs 101.19 per litre

Diesel - Rs 88.62 per litre

-Chennai

Petrol - Rs 99.12 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.26 per litre

-Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 101.62 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.71 per litre

-Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 109.63 per litre

Diesel - Rs 97.43 per litre

-Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 105.26 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.69 per litre

-Bangaluru

Petrol - Rs 104.70 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.04 per litre

-Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 98.30 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.02 per litre

-Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 98.26 per litre

Diesel - 95.70 per litre

