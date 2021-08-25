Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Fuel Prices Remain Unchanged, Check Rates

Petrol and diesel prices remained unaltered across the country on Wednesday, August 25, a day after both key fuels witnessed a marginal drop. Tuesday’s cut was the second reduction this week, as petrol became cheaper by 14-15 paise per litre and diesel by 15-16 paise a litre. Earlier on August 22, after a gap of 35 days, petrol prices dropped 15-20 paise.

After the latest revision, petrol and diesel prices remained static on Wednesday in the national capital. A litre of petrol costs Rs 101.49 while the rate of diesel is Rs 88.92.

In Mumbai, fuel prices witnessed a similar trend. Motorists bought petrol at Rs 107.52 per litre and diesel at Rs 96.48 for a litre. The country’s financial hub, on May 29, became the first metro where petrol was retailed for more than Rs 100 per litre.

Chennai also sold a litre of petrol at the same price of Rs 99.20. It must be noted that the Tamil Nadu government had earlier announced a

tax cut of Rs 3 on petrol per litre on the auto fuel last week. Meanwhile, the price of a litre of diesel was Rs 93.52 on Wednesday.

The fuel prices remained static in Kolkata too, petrol and diesel prices were Rs 101.82 and 91.98, respectively.

Petrol and diesel prices touched all-time record high in India this year. The price of petrol hiked by Rs 11.44 a litre and diesel went up by Rs 9.14 between May 4 and July 17. Such incessant increase pushed petrol over the Rs 100-per-litre psychological mark in several states, while diesel retailed at Rs 100 in at least three states.

The August 24 diminution came as international oil prices fell to their lowest level since May, after the US Federal Reserve indicated it was set to start tapering asset purchases within months, which hurt commodities and lifted the dollar.

Meanwhile, after a strong rally this week, oil prices fell on Wednesday amid the loss of a quarter of Mexico’s production and signs that China has curbed the latest coronavirus outbreak.

Brent crude oil futures dropped 22 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $70.85 a barrel by 0151 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped by 25 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $69.24 a barrel. Both benchmarks jumped more than 5 per cent on Monday, Reuters reported

A look at petrol and diesel prices across the country

-Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 107.52 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.48 per litre

-Delhi

Petrol - Rs 101.49 per litre

Diesel - Rs 88.92 per litre

-Chennai

Petrol - Rs 99.20 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.52 per litre

-Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 101.82 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.98 per litre

-Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 109.91 per litre

Diesel - Rs 97.72 per litre

-Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 105.54 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.99 per litre

-Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 104.98 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.34 per litre

-Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 98.56 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.29 per litre

-Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 98.52 per litre

Diesel - 96.00 per litre

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here