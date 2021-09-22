Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Fuel Prices Remain Unchanged for 17 Days. Know the Rates

Prices of petrol and diesel were left unchanged for the 17th consecutive day on Wednesday, September 22, by state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs). The retail price of petrol in Delhi remained unchanged at Rs 101.19 per litre, while diesel rates were also static at Rs 88.62 per litre. The previous cut in both fuel prices came on September 5 when prices were reduced by 15 paise each. So far this month, prices were revised twice, trimming the rate by 30 paise. However, even after marginal revisions petrol and diesel prices remain at all-time record high prices across the country.

Mumbai’s petrol cost is still the highest among the four metro cities, a litre of the precious fuel stands at a staggering Rs 107.26, whereas diesel in the financial hub costs Rs 96.19 per litre. In Kolkata, fuel prices witnessed a similar trend where a litre of petrol and diesel were retailed at Rs 101.62 and Rs 91.71, respectively.

The fuel prices remain unaltered in Chennai too, the price of petrol remained unchanged and retailed at Rs 98.96. On Wednesday, diesel price also remained the same and sold at Rs 93.26 per litre in Tamil Nadu’s capital.

Fuel prices vary across the country and the divergence in prices is due to Central excise and state levied local VAT, freight charges among others which make up for almost half of the retail selling price of both fuels. State-owned refiners Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international crude oil prices and foreign exchange rates. Any changes in fuel prices are implemented at 6 am IST every day.

Meanwhile, after coming under pressure on Monday following broader market jitters and a see-saw session on Tuesday, oil prices rose marginally on Wednesday. The modest 1 per cent rise in early trade followed overnight gains, as industry data showed US crude stocks fell more than expected the previous week in the wake of two hurricanes, Reuters reported.

After gaining 44 cents on Tuesday, Brent crude futures paired gains and settled at 68 cents, or 0.9 per cent, to $75.04 a barrel at 0131 GMT. The October West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures adding to a 35 cents gain from Tuesday, rose 75 cents, or 1.1 per cent, leaving the final price at $71.24 a barrel.

Here are the petrol and diesel prices across all major cities across India:

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 107.26 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.19 per litre

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 101.19 per litre

Diesel - Rs 88.62 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 98.96 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.26 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 101.62 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.71 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 109.63 per litre

Diesel - Rs 97.43 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 105.26 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.69 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 104.70 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.04 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 97.05 per litre

Diesel - Rs 88.05 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 98.30 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.02 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 98.26 per litre

Diesel - 95.70 per litre

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here