Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Fuel Rates Remain Static after Hike. Check Latest Rates

A day after a sharp hike in the fuel prices, the petrol, diesel rates remained unchanged on Wednesday, September 29. State-owned oil companies on Tuesday had increased petrol prices by 19-25 paise, while diesel rates shot up by 24-27 paise per litre across India. The revision of diesel prices on September 28 was the fourth hike since last week, while for petrol, this was the first increase in the fuel price since July 17. The latest increment in fuel prices comes after international crude oil prices rose to a three-year high.

According to a price notification by state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs), petrol and diesel prices increased in the national capital by 20 and 25 paise per litre, respectively. Petrol in Delhi costs Rs 101.39 while diesel costs Rs 89.57 per litre, the prices have remained the same on Wednesday morning.

In Mumbai, the price of retail pump petrol remained unchanged and retailed at Rs 107.47 a litre. Diesel price also remained static and sold at Rs 97.21 per litre in the financial hub. Petrol in Kolkata costs Rs 101.87 while diesel continues to retail at Rs 92.67 per litre. At the same time, in Chennai, petrol is retailed at Rs 99.15 a litre and diesel at Rs 94.17 a litre.

Meanwhile, in the international markets, crude oil prices fell for the second straight day on Wednesday amid rising COVID-19 cases worldwide which may lead to a shortage of fuels in some regions.

After having fallen nearly $2 on Tuesday and touching $80.75, Brent crude was down $1.03 or 1.3 per cent at $78.06 a barrel by 0130 GMT. Whereas, the U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell $1.02 or 1.4 per cent to $74.27 a barrel, having dropped 0.2% in the previous session.

Petrol-diesel prices vary across the country due to Central excise, state government levied VAT, freight charges among others. State-run OMCs such as Hindustan Petroleum, Indian Oil Corporation and Bharat Petroleum, fix the new prices based on the ‘Dynamic Fuel Pricing’ mechanism. They revise the fuel rates by considering the crude oil prices in the global markets and foreign exchange rates. Any revision is implemented at 6 am every day.

Following are the prices of diesel and petrol across some cities in the country:

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 107.47 per litre

Diesel - Rs 97.21 per litre

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 101.39 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.57 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 99.15 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.17 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 101.87 per litre

Diesel - Rs 92.67 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 109.85 per litre

Diesel - Rs 98.45 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 105.48 per litre

Diesel - Rs 98.45 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 104.92 per litre

Diesel - Rs 95.06 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 97.26 per litre

Diesel - Rs 88.98 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 98.51 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.98 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 98.46 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.73 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 103.63 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.40 per litre

