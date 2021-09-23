Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Fuel Rates Remain Static for 18 Days

According to the latest price list released by state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs), rates of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged in the country for the 18th consecutive time on Thursday, September 23. After rallying high for over a month, petrol and diesel prices were cut earlier this month on September 1 and September 5. After the two cuts, both key fuels became cheaper by 28 to 30 paise per litre. Diesel prices were also cut in August, due to which the public got some relief. However, even after two marginal revisions, the prices of petrol and diesel are still running at record high levels.

Retail pump petrol price in the national capital was the last cut to Rs 101.19 per litre and diesel to Rs 88.62 per litre. The prices remained the same on September 23 in Delhi. In the country’s financial hub Mumbai, petrol prices were steady at Rs 107.26 per litre and diesel rates were also unchanged at Rs 96.19 per litre. Notably, petrol cost is still the highest among the four metro cities in Maharashtra’s capital.

Petrol, diesel prices remained unchanged in Kolkata as well, the price of petrol remained static and retailed at Rs 101.62 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 91.71 a litre. In Chennai, consumers will be paying the same price, as petrol can be bought at Rs 98.96 per litre while diesel costs 93.26 a litre on Thursday. A litre of the precious fuel can be bought at Rs 109.63 in Bhopal and diesel costs Rs 97.57 a litre.

In the international market, benchmark crude oil prices climbed on Thursday. This extended strong gains overnight coupled with growing fuel demand and declining crude stocks owing to hampered production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico after two hurricanes wreaked havoc in the region, Reuters reported.

Brent crude futures rose 17 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $76.36 a barrel at 0143 GMT, while the U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures followed suit and rose by 13 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $72.36 a barrel, the report further cited.

Both key auto fuel prices differ across the country and the divergence in rates is due to Central excise and state governments levied freight charges, VAT among others. The various taxes and duties make up for almost half of the retail selling price of the fuels. State-run refiners Hindustan Petroleum, Indian Oil Corporation and Bharat Petroleum alter the fuel prices daily in line with the international crude oil prices and foreign exchange rates. The OMCs release the new fuel prices which are implemented at 6 am IST every day.

Here are the petrol and diesel prices across all major cities across India:

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 107.26 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.19 per litre

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 101.19 per litre

Diesel - Rs 88.62 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 98.96 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.26 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 101.62 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.71 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 109.63 per litre

Diesel - Rs 97.57 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 105.26 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.69 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 104.70 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.04 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 97.05 per litre

Diesel - Rs 88.05 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 98.30 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.02 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 98.26 per litre

Diesel - 95.70 per litre

