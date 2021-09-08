Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Fuel Rates Remain Unchanged for 3 Days. Check Prices

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the third day in a row on Wednesday, September 8, after they were cut for the second time this month. On Sunday, rates of both fuels were cut by 15 paise per litre across metro cities in India. While there has been a marginal reduction in prices in the last few days, however, petrol and diesel prices are still at record high levels.

According to the country’s largest fuel retailer Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), the price of petrol in the national capital Delhi costs Rs 101.19 and diesel at Rs 88.62 per litre.

At the same time, the price of petrol in Mumbai remains at Rs 107.26 per liter and diesel at Rs 96.19 per litre. In Kolkata, the price of the previous auto fuel too was unchanged and costs at Rs 101.62 per litre and diesel at Rs 91.71 per litre in the city.

In Chennai, a litre of petrol costs Rs 98.96, while diesel can be bought at Rs 91.71 a litre.

Under the pricing method adopted by state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs), rates of both auto fuels are to be reviewed and revised on a daily basis. The new prices come into effect in the morning at 6 am. OMCs such as Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil, and Hindustan Petroleum revise petrol and diesel rates considering the crude oil prices in international markets and the rupee-dollar exchange rates.

In the global markets, crude oil prices rose on Wednesday, pairing overnight losses and producers in the US’ Gulf of Mexico region struggling to restart their operations nine days after Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc.

After falling 0.7% on Tuesday, Brent crude futures gained 14 cents, or 0.2%, to $71.83 a barrel at 0204 GMT. The U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) followed a similar trend, after falling 1.4% on Tuesday due to the Labor Day holiday, WTI futures rose 27 cents, or 0.4%, leaving the final price at $68.62 a barrel, Reuters reported.

Here are the petrol and diesel prices across all major cities in India:

-Delhi

Petrol - Rs 101.19 per litre

Diesel - Rs 88.62 per litre

-Chennai

Petrol - Rs 99.12 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.26 per litre

-Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 107.26 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.19 per litre

-Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 101.62 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.71 per litre

-Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 109.63 per litre

Diesel - Rs 97.43 per litre

-Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 105.26 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.69 per litre

-Bangaluru

Petrol - Rs 104.70 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.04 per litre

-Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 98.30 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.02 per litre

-Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 98.26 per litre

Diesel - 95.70 per litre

