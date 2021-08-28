Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Fuel Rates Remain Unchanged for 4th Day. Check Rates

Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged for the fourth day in a row across all metro cities. As per the price notification issued by oil marketing companies, the petrol prices remained static at 101.49 per litre in the national capital, while diesel prices stood at Rs 88.92 per litre. In the country’s financial hub Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices stood at Rs 107.52 and Rs 96.48 per litre, respectively. The retail prices in Kolkata for Saturday were recorded as Rs 101.82 for petrol and Rs 91.98 for diesel.

Among all the big four metros, Chennai has the lowest prices of petrol and it further recorded an 8 paise cut on August 28. Now, while the petrol prices in Chennai stand at Rs 99.20, the diesel per litre price was recorded as Rs 93.52.

Petrol and diesel showed a continuous hike this year and reached an all-time high with the petrol prices crossing the Rs 100 mark across many parts of the country. However, the month of August brought some relief for consumers and the prices received cuts on multiple instances. While the petrol prices were cut twice, the diesel rates were reduced on five instances in the month of August.

The fuel prices in India depends on the crude oil cut in the international market and the rupee-dollar exchange rate. One reason for the heavy price for these fuels is the heavy taxes and duties levied down by the various governments on these fuels and oils.These taxes make up to 60 per cent of the petrol prices and 54 per cent of diesel. While till 2017, the fuel prices were revised every fortnight, oil marketing companies like Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited now revise the rates daily.

Amidst the forecast of a hurricane over the weekend in the US, oil prices have witnessed a rise on account of supply fears. Brent crude futures recorded an increase of 1.7 per cent or $1.22 and stood at Rs 72.29 a barrel at 1355 GMT U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI). Further crude future climbed $1.36 or 2 per cent and now is at the level of $68.78 a barrel.

Here are the petrol and diesel prices across all major cities in India:

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 107.52 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.48 per litre

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 101.49 per litre

Diesel - Rs 88.92 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 99.20 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.52 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 101.82 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.98 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 109.91 per litre

Diesel - Rs 97.72 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 105.54 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.99 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 104.98 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.34 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 98.56 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.29 per litre

Bhubaneshwar

Petrol- Rs 102.86

Diesel- Rs 97.44

Chandigarh

Petrol- Rs 97.66

Diesel- Rs 88.62

