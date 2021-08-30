Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Fuel Rates Remain Unchanged for 6 Days. Know the Rates

Even with crude oil bouncing back over $72 a barrel, petrol and diesel prices remained static across the four metros on Monday, August 30. According to the price list released by state-owned oil marketing companies (OMC), there has been no change in the price of both petrol and diesel for the sixth consecutive day.

Despite a hike in the global crude rates, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged at Rs 101.49 and Rs 88.92 per litre in the national capital. In Mumbai, retail petrol prices stood unchanged at Rs 107.52 per litre, while diesel retailed at Rs 96.48 per litre. Notably, among the four metro cities, fuel prices continue to be the highest in the country’s financial hub.

In Chennai, petrol prices witnessed a marginal drop, it is currently priced at Rs 99.20 compared to Rs 99.28 on Sunday. However, diesel rates remained static at Rs 93.52 a litre.

In Kolkata, you have to pay Rs 101.82 for a litre of petrol and diesel at Rs 91.98 per litre.

So far in this month (August), petrol prices were cut twice while diesel rates were reduced five times. However, before the marginal price revision for both auto fuels this month, its rates were hiked nine times while diesel rates were raised on five occasions and cut on one occasion in July.

In June, both the auto fuel prices were hiked on 16 occasions, which mirrored the 16 hikes in the month of May after OMCs resumed their price revisions ending an 18-day pause, which corresponded with the legislative assembly elections in key states. Between May 4 and July 17 this year, both key fuel prices touched all-time high in India, petrol prices increased by Rs 11.44 per litre and diesel rates went up by Rs 9.14.

Meanwhile, in the global markets, oil prices rose around 1 per cent on Monday, as a powerful hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico forced shutdowns and evacuations from hundreds of offshore oil platforms. Brent crude oil futures gained 84 cents or 1.2 per cent at $73.54 a barrel by 0001 GMT. Having jumped a little over 10 per cent over last week, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 53 cents or 0.8 per cent at $69.27 a barrel, on Monday, Reuters reported.

The prices of both fuels are reviewed by state-run OMCs such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise it daily and any revision is implemented from 6 am in the morning. Also, fuel prices differ from state to state across the country due to the value-added tax or VAT and other taxes.

52 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.48 per litre

-Delhi

Petrol - Rs 101.49 per litre

Diesel - Rs 88.92 per litre

-Chennai

Petrol - Rs 99.20 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.52 per litre

-Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 101.82 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.98 per litre

-Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 109.91 per litre

Diesel - Rs 97.72 per litre

-Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 105.54 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.99 per litre

-Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 104.98 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.34 per litre

-Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 98.56 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.29 per litre

-Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 98.52 per litre

Diesel - 96.00 per litre

