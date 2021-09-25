Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Fuel Rates Surge in Chennai, Other Cities Remain Static

Fuel prices across the country were steady on Saturday except for a few revisions in some cities. In New Delhi, the price of diesel was hiked by 20 paise on Friday taking the total cost to Rs 88.82 per litre. For the consumers of petrol in the national capital, the retail price of the fuel continues to be Rs 101.19 per litre.

In Mumbai, the retail price of one litre of petrol is Rs 107.26 while for diesel the price Rs 96.41 for one litre. The price of petrol for consumers in Kolkata is Rs 101.62 per litre, while for diesel, it is set at Rs 91.92 a litre. In Chennai, both petrol and diesel prices were hiked on Saturday.

The price of one litre of petrol has been increased to Rs 99.06 per litre from Rs 98.96 on Friday; while the price of a litre of diesel has been increased to Rs 93.55 per litre from Rs 93.46 per litre the previous day. The prices of both the auto fuels were last revised on September 5 when petrol and diesel prices were reduced by 15 paise per litre each in the national capital.

Fuel prices differ from state to state in India, depending on the local tax rates like VAT and freight charges for transportation. The central government also charges an excise duty on auto fuels. The fuel prices are also affected by the international crude oil market. According to Reuters, international crude oil prices witnessed a fall as Brent crude futures LCOc1 came down to $41.92 a barrel, decreased by 2 cents, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures CLc1 observed a loss of 6 cents to $40.25 a barrel.

Following are the prices of diesel and petrol across some cities in the country:

1. Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 107.26 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.41 per litre

2. Delhi

Petrol - Rs 101.19 per litre

Diesel - Rs 88.82 per litre

3. Chennai

Petrol - Rs 99.06 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.55 per litre

4. Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 101.62 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.92 per litre

5. Jaipur

Petrol - Rs 108.56 per litre

Diesel - Rs 98.39 per litre

6. Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 105.26 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.92 per litre

7. Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 104.70 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.27 per litre

8. Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 97.05 per litre

Diesel - Rs 88.23 per litre

9. Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 98.30 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.23 per litre

10. Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 103.42 per litre

Diesel - Rs 95.61 per litre

