Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Fuel Rates Unchanged for a Week. Know the Latest Prices

Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged for the seventh straight day on Tuesday, August 31. According to a price notification issued by oil marketing companies (OMC), petrol prices remained static at 101.49 per litre in the national capital, diesel prices stood same at Rs 88.92 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices were stagnant at Rs 107.52 and Rs 96.48 per litre, respectively.On Tuesday, petrol in Kolkata costsRs 101.82 per litre, while diesel is retailed at Rs 91.98 a litre.

Among the four metros, Chennai has the lowest prices of petrol and it further received an 8 paise cut on August 28. Now, consumers of petrol will have to pay Rs 99.20, while the cost for diesel is Rs 93.52 per litre, as per goodreturns.in.

Both auto fuels showed an incessant hikes this year and reached an all-time with the petrol prices crossing the Rs 100 mark across many parts of the country. However, the month of August brought some relief for consumers and the prices were revised marginally on two occasions. While petrol prices saw reducation twice, the diesel rates were revised on five occasionsin this month.

The prices of fuel prices in India depends on the crude oil price in the global market and the rupee-dollar exchange rate. One reason for the steep price for these fuel prices is the heavy taxes and duties levied down by the various governments on the prices of these fuels. These taxes form up to 60 per cent of the petrol prices and 54 per cent of diesel. Until 2017, the fuel prices were revised every fortnight, OMCs like Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited now revise the rates daily.

Meanwhile, after Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc in the U.S., oil prices rose on Tuesday as its Gulf of Mexico platforms, refineries and pipelines grappled with uncertainty on restart timelines. Brent crude futures settled at at $73.41 a barrel, up 71 cents or 0.98 percent. Brent had also touched a session high of $73.69, the highest since Aug. 2. Meanwhile, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose 47 cents, or 0.68 percent to $69.21 a barrel, Reuters reported.

Here are the petrol and diesel prices across all major cities in India:

- Delhi

Petrol - Rs 101.49 per litre

Diesel - Rs 88.92 per litre

- Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 107.52 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.48 per litre

- Chennai

Petrol - Rs 99.20 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.52 per litre

- Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 101.82 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.98 per litre

- Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 109.91 per litre

Diesel - Rs 97.72 per litre

- Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 105.54 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.99 per litre

- Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 104.98 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.34 per litre

- Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 98.56 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.29 per litre

- Bhubaneshwar

Petrol- Rs 102.86

Diesel- Rs 97.44

- Chandigarh

Petrol- Rs 97.66

Diesel- Rs 88.62

