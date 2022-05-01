Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Fuel Rates Remain High In Delhi, Mumbai; Know State-Wise Cost

Petrol and diesel prices on Sunday remained unchanged for the 25th consecutive day. The price of petrol stood at Rs 105.41 per litre in Delhi and Rs 120.51 per litre in Mumbai, while that of diesel was at Rs 96.67 per litre in Delhi and Rs 104.77 per litre in Mumbai, according to a notification from oil marketing companies (OMCs).

The fuel prices saw a jump of about Rs 10 after back-to-back hikes for a fortnight following the outcomes of the Assembly elections of five states — Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur — on March 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 27 urged several Opposition-ruled states to cut taxes on petrol and diesel to reduce the economic burden on citizens, citing similar reductions by the Union government earlier. He said the states should cut VAT and work “in the spirit of cooperative federalism" in this “time of global crisis". Recently, Union Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri recently urged states that did not reduce the value-added tax rates on petrol and diesel to cut them down now.

Brent crude oil on Sunday was trading down by 0.11 per cent at USD 107.14 per barrel.

The high fuel prices in the country have been causing inflation to remain at an elevated level. The retail inflation in March stood at 6.95 per cent in March, mainly on account of costlier food items. Food prices have been at an increased level due to higher transportation costs on costlier petrol and diesel prices.

Petrol, Diesel Prices on Sunday, May 1, in Delhi, Mumbai and Other Major Cities in India:

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 105.41 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.67 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 120.51 per litre

Diesel - Rs 104.77 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 115.12 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.83 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 110.85 per litre

Diesel - Rs 100.94 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 118.14 per litre

Diesel - Rs 101.16 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 119.49 per litre

Diesel - Rs 105.49 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 111.09 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.79 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 105.66 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.40 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 105.25 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.83 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 105.29 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.64 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 117.19 per litre

Diesel - Rs 103.95 per litre.

