Petrol, Diesel Prices Today Over Rs 100 in Mumbai, Kolkata; Know Fuel Rates in Your City

The fuel prices remain stable on August 17, Wednesday, in all the major cities of India. The cost of petrol and diesel has remained unchanged for around three months now. They are left untouched since May 22, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman cut the excise duty on fuel, lowering the petrol and diesel prices by Rs. 8 and Rs. 6, respectively. On July 15, the Maharashtra state government had announced a reduction of Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel prices by Rs. 5 and Rs. 3 per litre, respectively.

The price of petrol in Delhi on August 17 stands at Rs. 96.72 per litre and the price of diesel remains Rs. 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, the revised rates of petrol and diesel are Rs. 106.35 and Rs. 94.28, respectively. Petrol is priced at Rs. 106.03 in Kolkata while diesel in the city costs Rs. 92.76. In Chennai, the rate of petrol is Rs. 102.63, while diesel costs Rs. 94.24.

The fuel prices are revised by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on a regular basis and are determined by factors like crude oil prices in the global market as well as the exchange rates. Petrol and diesel prices differ in each state in India. The final retail prices are finalised after the state adds local taxes, VAT and freight charges, among others.

Globally, economic data from China, which is currently the world’s largest crude importer, has moved crude oil prices to fall further because of concerns about a potential global recession.

Check out the fuel rates in some of the major cities in India for August 17, 2022:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre

