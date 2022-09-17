Petrol, Diesel Prices Today Over Rs 100 in These Cities; Check Fuel Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Others

Petrol and diesel prices in India remained the same on Saturday, September 17. It was on May 22 this year, when the fuel rates were last changed in the country. The central government at that time reduced excise duty on both fuels which led to a fall in petrol price by Rs 8 per litre and diesel price by Rs. 6 per litre.

Today, in Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs.102.63 per litre whereas diesel is being sold at Rs. 94.24 per litre. Meanwhile, in the national capital, petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 per litre, respectively. People from Kolkata can get a litre of petrol for Rs. 106.03 and one litre of diesel for Rs 92.76. Meanwhile, if you are residing in Bangalore, you can purchase petrol at a price worth Rs. 101.94 per litre and diesel for Rs 87.89 per litre.

In the financial capital, a litre of petrol costs Rs. 106.31, while a litre of diesel is being sold at Rs. 94.27. In other cities, where petrol prices were skyrocketing above the Rs 100 mark are Bhopal, Hyderabad, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Here you can check the petrol and diesel prices in your city for September 17:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre

Speaking state-wise, Meghalaya was the last one to revise its fuel prices. It was in the month of August when the state increased the petrol and diesel prices by Rs 1.5 per litre each.

