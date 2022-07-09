Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Petrol Price in Delhi Below Rs 100, Check Fuel Rates in Your City

After the price hike of cooking gas LPG by Rs 50 per cylinder on Wednesday, everyone looked up to the price chart of fuel prices. However, on July 9 too, the prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged. On May 21, the Central Government of India reduced the excise duty on fuel after which the prices of petrol and diesel dropped drastically. The petrol prices came down by Rs 8 per litre in the country whereas the price of diesel was reduced by Rs 6 per litre causing a relief to the public. Ever since, the prices of fuel have remained constant in the country.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the LPG cylinder cost increased eighth time in last one year which has raised the panic in the common man. The non-subsidised LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 1,053 per 14.2-kg cylinder which was earlier sold at Rs 1,003 in the country.

Coming back to the fuel prices, on July 09, the petrol price in Delhi is Rs 96.72 per litre whereas diesel price is Rs 89.62 per litre. In other cities such as Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai, no price fluctuation has been noticed. Mumbai is selling petrol at Rs 111.35 per litre and diesel at Rs 97.28 per litre whereas in Kolkata, petrol price stands at Rs 106.03 per litre and diesel price at Rs 92.76 per litre. In Chennai, the price of petrol stands at Rs 102.63 for one litre and Rs 94.24 per litre for diesel.

Check out fuel rates in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai and others:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 111.35 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.28 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

