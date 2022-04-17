Petrol, Diesel Prices Today Remain High in Delhi, Mumbai; Know Rates In Your City

Petrol and diesel prices on Sunday remained unchanged for the 11th day in a row. The fuel prices saw the last revision more than a week ago with petrol rising 80 paise. The latest prices of petrol stood at Rs 105.41 per litre in the national capital and Rs 120.51 per litre in Mumbai. The diesel prices were at Rs 96.67 a litre in Delhi and Rs 104.77 a litre in Mumbai.

The fuel prices in the country are revised on a daily basis based on the international crude oil prices and foreign exchange fluctuations. The price revision was on hold for four months since November last year. It resumed the revision on March 22, after the declaration of election results of four states. The fuel price saw an overall increase of Rs 10 a litre, within a fortnight of back-to-back hikes after March 22.

Jet fuel prices on Saturday were hiked by Rs 277.5 per kilolitre, or 0.2 per cent, to Rs 1,13,202.33 per kl (Rs 113.2 per litre) in the national capital, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

The rates of these precious fuels vary from state to state depending on taxation, transportation cost, etc.

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said the central government is appealing to states to cut VAT on petrol and diesel for giving relief to consumers. Asked by reporters about the rising fuel prices, the minister said, “Our effort is to keep the prices under control. Therefore, the Centre slashed excise duty on petrol and diesel last year and asked the state government to do the same."

Currently, Brent crude oil is trading at USD 111.70 per barrel, a rise of 2.68 per cent as compared with the previous close.

After Russian President Vladimir Putin approved a special military operation in Ukraine’s Donbass region on February 24, the Brent crude oil prices hit USD 100 per barrel for the first time since 2014. In the following days, the US’ West Texas Intermediate crude futures even skyrocketed to USD 130.50 a barrel, its highest since July 2008, before retreating. Brent also hit a high of USD 139.13, also its highest since July 2008.

Petrol, Diesel Prices on Sunday, April 17, in Delhi, Mumbai and Other Major Cities in India:

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 105.41 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.67 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 120.51 per litre

Diesel - Rs 104.77 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 115.12 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.83 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 110.85 per litre

Diesel - Rs 100.94 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 118.14 per litre

Diesel - Rs 101.16 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 119.49 per litre

Diesel - Rs 105.49 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 111.09 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.79 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 105.66 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.40 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 105.25 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.83 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 105.29 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.64 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 117.19 per litre

Diesel - Rs 103.95 per litre

