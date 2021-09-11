Petrol, Diesel Prices Today Remain Unchanged for 6th Day. Know the Rates

For the sixth consecutive day on Saturday this week, prices of petrol and diesel remained steady across the country. The revision of fuel prices done by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on September 5 cut the price of petrol and diesel prices by 15 paise per litre each in Delhi.

On September 11, consumers of petrol in the national capital will have to pay Rs 101.19 per litre while those of diesel will be paying Rs 88.62 per litre. In the megacity Mumbai, the retail price of petrol is Rs 107.26 per litre, while the retail price of diesel is Rs 96.19 per litre.

In Kolkata, one litre of petrol is being sold for Rs 101.62, while one litre of diesel is being sold for Rs 91.71. Fuel consumers in Chennai will be paying Rs 98.96 per litre for petrol and Rs 93.26 per litre for diesel on Saturday. The diesel price in the capital city of Tamil Nadu has been cut by 14 paise.

Besides the four metropolitan cities, prices of petrol in other cities of the country also remain steady. Petrol consumers in Jaipur continue to pay the highest price of Rs 108.28 per litre; meanwhile diesel price in the city is set at Rs 97.90 per litre. In Bengaluru, the retail price of petrol is Rs 104.70 per litre while retail price of diesel is set at Rs 94.04 per litre.

Fuel prices across the country exhibit variation due to several factors including excise duty, VAT, transportation, and freight charges. International crude oil prices also influence the revision of fuel prices done by the OMCs.

On September 9 crude oil prices fell to a two-week low as China released its plan to use its state oil reserves reported Reuters. The decision affected the international crude oil market with Brent futures falling $1.15, or 1.6%, to settle at $71.45 a barrel. Meanwhile, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude also dropped by $1.16, or 1.7%, to $68.14.

1. Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 107.26 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.19 per litre

2. Delhi

Petrol - Rs 101.19 per litre

Diesel - Rs 88.62 per litre

3. Chennai

Petrol - Rs 98.96 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.26 per litre

4. Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 101.62 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.71 per litre

5. Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 109.63 per litre

Diesel - Rs 97.43 per litre

6. Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 105.26 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.69 per litre

7. Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 104.70 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.04 per litre

8. Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 97.05 per litre

Diesel - Rs 88.05 per litre

9. Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 98.30 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.02 per litre

10. Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 103.42 per litre

Diesel - Rs 95.38 per litre

Keywords: Fuel prices, Petrol, Diesel, LPG, Oil Marketing Companies, Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Jaipur, Crude oil, International crude oil

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here