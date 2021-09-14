Petrol, Diesel Prices Unchanged; Check Today’s Fuel Rates in Metro Cities

In the Indian market today i.e. on Tuesday, September 14, the prices of both petrol and diesel remained unaltered for the ninth consecutive day. The prices of both auto fuels were last revised on September 5 when the rates were cut by 13-15 paise per litre each across metro cities. However, despite this, the prices of petrol and diesel remain at a record high level across the country.

According to the country’s largest fuel retailer Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), the price of petrol in the national capital Delhi is fixed at Rs 101.19 per litre and diesel were constant at Rs 88.62 per litre.

Similarly, in Mumbai,currently a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 107.26 per litre and diesel is retailing at Rs 96.19 for one litre. Among the four major metro cities, fuel rates are the highest in Maharashtra’s capital. In Chennai, petrol prices were unchanged at Rs 98.96 and diesel rates were constant at Rs 93.26 per litre.

At present, petrol is sold at Rs 101.62 per litre in Kolkata and diesel at Rs 91.71.

State-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Hindustan Petroleum, Indian Oil and Bharat Petroleum review the fuel rates on a daily basis. The price is revised by taking into account the crude oil prices in international markets and the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in auto fuel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

Meanwhile, in the international markets crude oil prices extended gains on Tuesday, leaving near a six-week high, amid speculations of another storm could affect output in Texas this week. The U.S. industry is still struggling to return production after Hurricane Ida caused havoc in the Gulf of Mexico.

Having gained 0.8 percent in the previous day, Brent crude rose 15 cents, or 0.2 percent to $73.66 a barrel by 0048 GMT. The U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude also followed a similar trend by gaining 23 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $70.68 a barrel, after rising 1.1% on Monday, Reuters reported.

Here are the petrol and diesel prices across all major cities in India:

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 107.26 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.19 per litre

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 101.19 per litre

Diesel - Rs 88.62 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 98.96 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.26 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 101.62 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.71 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 109.63 per litre

Diesel - Rs 97.43 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 105.26 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.69 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 104.70 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.04 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 97.05 per litre

Diesel - Rs 88.05 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 98.30 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.02 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 98.26 per litre

Diesel - 95.70 per litre

