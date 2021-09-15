Petrol, Diesel Prices Unchanged for 10 Days in a Row. Know the Rates in your City

Petrol and diesel prices remained unaltered across the country for the 10th day in a row on Wednesday, September 15. Earlier on September 5, the retail prices of both petrol and diesel fuels were cut by 13-15 paise per litre. However, even after two marginal revisions this month, petrol and diesel rates have remained at record high levels in many cities.

According to a price notification by state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs), petrol remained static at Rs109.19 a litre and diesel Rs 88.62 per litre on Wednesday. In Mumbai, both key auto fuel rates witnessed a similar trend, petrol price remained static and retailed at Rs 107.26 a litre. Notably, Maharashtra’s capital became the first metro in the country where petrol was retailed at more than Rs 100 per litre. Diesel price also remained the same and sold at Rs 96.19 per litre in the country’s financial hub.

Both fuel rates remain unaltered in Kolkata too, where a litre of petrol and diesel were retailed at Rs 101.62 and 91.71, respectively.

Chennai also retailed a litre of petrol at the same price of Rs 98.96 per litre, while diesel price remained unchanged at Rs 93.26 per litre in Tamil Nadu’s capital.

Meanwhile, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council is scheduled to meet on September 17 in Lucknow. The all-powerful council may consider bringing petrol, diesel and other related petroleum products under the ambit of GST, as per reports. However, the move might require huge compromises by both Union and State governments, as it will taper the revenues collected from taxing both the fuels.

https://www.hindustantimes.com/business/gst-council-to-weigh-bringing-fuel-under-indirect-tax-regime-101631567479262.html

In the meantime, crude oil prices climbed on Wednesday in the international markets. Industry data indicates that a larger than expected drawdown in crude oil stocks in the United States, and on expectations that demand will recover as vaccine roll-outs widen, supported the market, Reuters reported.

Brent crude climbed 39 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $73.99 a barrel by 0133 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 44 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $70.90 a barrel.

State-run OMCs revise petrol and diesel prices on a daily basis in India. They fix the price on based on the price of crude oil in the international market along with foreign exchange rates Any rate revisions in petrol, diesel prices are implemented at 6 am every day. Additionally, the price of both key fuels vary across states and cities in India, they have different fuel prices because of the value-added taxes, local and freight charges which vary according to the place/region.

Here are the petrol and diesel prices across all major cities in India:

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 107.26 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.19 per litre

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 101.19 per litre

Diesel - Rs 88.62 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 98.96 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.26 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 101.62 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.71 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 109.63 per litre

Diesel - Rs 97.43 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 105.26 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.69 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 104.70 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.04 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 97.05 per litre

Diesel - Rs 88.05 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 98.30 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.02 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 98.26 per litre

Diesel - 95.70 per litre

