Petrol, Diesel Prices Unchanged for Over 3 Weeks. Know the Fuel Prices

After 24 days, there is still no relief for vehicle owners as the fuel prices continue to soar in various metro and tier II cities. The fuel price kept climbing ever since the assembly elections concluded in states and union territories including Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu. After the continuous rise, now the fuel prices are stable. In some of the metros and tier II cities, the petrol price is soaring above the 100-mark, while the diesel price is above Rs. 90.

On August 10, the petrol price in the national capital is at Rs. 101.84, while the diesel price remained at Rs. 89.87. In the financial capital too, petrol price is stable at over Rs 100-mark. Petrol and diesel price in Mumbai was reported to be Rs 107.83 per litre and Rs 97.45 per litre, respectively. One litre petrol in Kolkata is priced at Rs. 102.08, while one-litre diesel is priced at Rs. 93.02. Petrol in Bhopal will cost an individual Rs. 110.20 and for diesel, the price is Rs. 98.67 per litre. While petrol can be bought at Rs. 102.49 in Chennai, diesel will cost you Rs. 94.39 per litre.

However, there are a few cities including Guwahati, Lucknow, and Gandhinagar where the petrol prices are below the 100-mark. Petrol and diesel price in Guwahati remained at Rs 97.64 per litre and Rs 89.22 per litre, respectively. The petrol was retailed at Rs 98.92 per litre, while the diesel costs Rs 90.26 per litre in Lucknow. While in Bhubaneshwar, the fuel prices are Rs 98.79 per litre (petrol) and 96.95 per litre (diesel).

Every day, the new petrol prices are implemented at 6 am. These petrol prices are revised by the oil marketing companies including Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum, and Bharat Petroleum. Depending on the value-added taxes, local charges, and freight charges in a respective city, the fuel prices vary from city to city.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here