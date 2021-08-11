Petrol, Diesel Prices Unchanged Today for 25th Day. Check Fuel Rates

Wednesday marks the 25th day of fuel prices remaining steady across the country. The price of petrol in New Delhi is Rs 101.84 a litre while the price of diesel is at Rs 89.87 per litre. The last revision of fuel prices took place on July 17 when petrol prices were hiked by Rs 0.30 paise.

In the financial capital of the country, Mumbai, one litre of petrol is being sold for Rs 107.83 per litre while diesel is being sold for Rs 97.45 for one litre. Mumbai continues to witness the highest price of petrol among all the metropolitan cities of the country. In Chennai consumers of petrol will have to pay Rs 102.49, while the cost for diesel is Rs 94.39 per litre. In Orissa’s capital city Bhubaneswar, petrol price stands at Rs 102.66 per litre while price of diesel is at Rs 97.95 per litre. Those in Kolkata continue to pay Rs 93.02 for one litre of diesel and Rs 102.08 for one litre of petrol.

Petrol prices have crossed the Rs 100 mark in several cities of the country including Hyderabad, Jaipur, Patna, and Trivandrum. In Jaipur one litre of petrol is being retailed at Rs 108.66 while one litre of diesel is being sold for Rs 98.97.

Variation of fuel prices across the country happens due to factors like local taxes, freight charges and excise duties.

Fuel prices witnessed a regular spike since May 4 after oil marketing companies ended their price revision hiatus following elections in key states like West Bengal, Assam, and Tamil Nadu. In the month of May there were 16 revisions of fuel prices, while in June there were another 16 revisions of fuel prices. Last month petrol and diesel prices were hiked nine times.

