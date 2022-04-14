Petrol Hits All-Time High in Mumbai at Rs 120.51/Litre; Know Petrol, Diesel Rates in Your City

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol price remained unchanged for the 8th straight day on Thursday, April 14, while diesel price today also followed the cue. The price of petrol in Delhi stands high at Rs 105.41 per litre, and at a record Rs 120.51 a litre in Mumbai. Diesel prices also maintained the status quo at Rs 96.67 a litre in Delhi and at Rs 104.77 per litre in Mumbai.

In other parts of the country, petrol in Kolkata was being sold at Rs 115.12 per litre and diesel at Rs 99.83 per litre on Sunday. In Chennai also, one litre of petrol was retailing at the previous price of Rs 110.89 and diesel at Rs 100.94 per litre, according to a notification from state-owned oil marketing companies.

In Lucknow, the price of petrol was at Rs 105.25 a litre, while diesel was selling at Rs 96.83 per litre. In Bengaluru, the petrol price was at Rs 111.09 per litre and the diesel rate stood at Rs 94.79 per litre. In Gandhinagar, petrol was at Rs 105.29 per litre and diesel at Rs 99.64 per litre.

Meanwhile, owing to rising fuel prices, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari stressed that it has become extremely essential to explore the use of alternate sources of fuel, especially methanol. He also stressed on the need to boost waterways for facilitating trade and commerce as it is the cheapest mode of communication.

“With the increase in prices of petrol and diesel it has become important to explore the more easily available and cheaper fuel," Gadkari said during virtual address on the concluding day of the two-day Waterways Conclave-2022 and claimed that methanol is much cheaper than diesel and technology is available to convert diesel engines into ones which can be driven by it.

“Promoting the use of alternative fuel is important and methanol can be used more … New technology in fuel is important," he said and further pointed out that Assam, which currently produces 100 tonnes of methanol per day and will be increasing it to 500 tonnes per day, is well poised to benefit from the change.

“We can develop marine engines run on methanol and convert the diesel ones … A Swedish company has the technology to convert diesel engines to methanol engines … “It (use of methanol) will reduce fuel cost by 50%. I request Sonowalji (Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways) to concentrate on this." Srabananda Sonowal was present at the venue.

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has increased the prices of domestic piped natural gas (PNG) as well as CNG today. Prices of CNG have been hiked Rs 2.5 per kg in Delhi to Rs 71.61 per Kg from today. For Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad, the CNG price has been hiked to Rs 74.17 per Kg, while in Gurugram, it will cost Rs 79.94 per Kg.

Petrol, Diesel Prices on Thursday, April 14 in Delhi, Mumbai and Other Major Cities in India

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 105.41 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.67 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 120.51 per litre

Diesel - Rs 104.77 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 115.08 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.82 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 110.89 per litre

Diesel - Rs 100.98 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 109.78 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.32 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 118.07 per litre

Diesel - Rs 101.14 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 111.25 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.81 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 105.57 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.36 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 105.25 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.83 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 105.29 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.61 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 117.52

Diesel - Rs 103.91 per

