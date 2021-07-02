Petrol Price Above Rs 100/litre-mark in 11 States Now, Highest Ever in India

Petrol prices have shot up again across the nation as crude oil prices were hiked again on Friday. With the increase in fuel cost. So far, 11 states across India have crossed over the Rs 100-a-litre mark on Friday. Petrol prices increased by 33 to 37 paise across India while the diesel prices remain unchanged.

The states that exceed the Rs 100-a-litre mark are Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Ladakh and Bihar. In Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh the price of petrol is Rs 107.43, while diesel prices are at Rs 97.93 per litre, making it one of the most fuel-expensive states in the country at the moment. In Rajasthan’s capital Jaipur the price of petrol stands at Rs 105.91 per litre of fuel and diesel is at Rs 98.29 per litre.

In Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam, the price of petrol will cost Indian motorists Rs 105.13, while diesel prices stand at Rs 98.68 per litre. Neighbouring Telangana, shows similar price margins with Hyderabad’s petrol price at Rs 103.05 per litre and the diesel price at Rs 97.20 per litre.

In Bangalore, Karnataka, the price of petrol is Rs 102.48 per litre and the price of diesel stands at Rs 98.54 per litre respectively. Maharashtra’s capital city of Mumbai carries its reputation of being one of the most expensive cities to live in with its petrol price of Rs 105.24 per litre and diesel prices at Rs 96.72 per litre. In the city of Patna, Bihar the price of petrol is Rs 101.21 per litre and diesel is at Rs 94.52 per litre.

Jammu and Kashmir carry a petrol price of Rs 102.11 for a litre of petrol in the Srinagar area, while Ladakh sports a hefty petrol price of Rs 104.56 per litre. Diesel prices in Ladakh are at Rs 95.79 per litre. The price of petrol in Odisha’s Bargarh district stands at Rs 100.82 per litre and the price of diesel is Rs 98.05 per litre.

The price of fuel increases or decreases on a number of factors and is calculated with consideration of the taxes that the state and central government levy on the fuel. Then of course there are additional charges such as freight charges, charges for excise duty, the prices charged to dealers, the dealers’ commission as well as the Value Added Tax (VAT).

On Friday, AP reported that Benchmark US crude oil for August delivery price went up $1.76 making the price per barrel $75.23 on Thursday. Brent crude oil for the September delivery also increased $1.22 making it $75.84 per barrel.

