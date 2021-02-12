Petrol Price Crosses Rs 88-mark in Delhi, Diesel at New High as Fuel Prices Rises for 4th Consecutive Day

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked all over the country on Friday for the fourth consecutive days in a row.

Petrol prices rose by 26-29 paise a litre while the diesel prices went up by 34-38 paise a litre across major cities of the country today.

On Thursday, the petrol price were at an all-time high of Rs 87.85 a litre in Delhi and to Rs 94.36 in Mumbai. Diesel rates yesterday also rose to Rs 78.03 per litre in the national capital and to an all-time high of Rs 84.94 in Mumbai.

Petrol price in Delhi crossed Rs 88 per litre mark for the first time ever as state-run oil marketing companies continue to hike auto fuel prices in line with costs.

In the last 12 days, the price of petrol has gone up by Rs 4.13 a litre while that of diesel has gone up by Rs 4.26 in Delhi.

Citizens in Mumbai have to pay Rs 94.64 for a litre of petrol after a 28 paise increase over Thursday’s price. Diesel now costs Rs 85.32, 38 paise more than yesterday’s price of Rs 84.94 a litre. In Kolkata, the pump price of petrol was increased by 28 paise to Rs 89.44 a litre, from Rs 89.16 recorded on Thursday. Diesel costs Rs 81.96 a litre, 35 paise more than Thursday’s price.