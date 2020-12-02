Petrol Price Crosses Rs 90-mark a Litre in Madhya Pradesh; Check Fuel Rates in Other States Here

With no relief to common man, fuel prices were hiked again on Wednesday by public sector oil marketing companies. It is to be noted that the petrol prices have been increased ten times by such firms in the last 13 days.

The oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum have revised domestic fuel prices on nine occasions since November 20, following a two-week interval.

Have a look at price of petrol in different states:

Maharashtra: Rs 89.51 per litre

Madhya Pradesh: Rs 90.27 per litre

Andhra Pradesh: Rs 87.24 per litre

Tamil Nadu: Rs 85.93 per litre

Karnataka: Rs 84.84 per litre

Assam: Rs 86.06 per litre

West Bengal: Rs 84.02 per litre

Odisha: Rs 83.11 per litre

Punjab: Rs 81.83 per litre

Gujarat: Rs 79.80 per litre