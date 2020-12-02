Petrol Price Crosses Rs 90-mark a Litre in Madhya Pradesh; Check Fuel Rates in Other States Here
A worker holds a nozzle to pump petrol into a vehicle at a fuel station in Mumbai. (File photo/Reuters)
The oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum have revised domestic fuel prices on nine occasions since November 20, following a two-week interval.
- News18.com New Delhi
- Last Updated: December 02, 2020, 16:35 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
With no relief to common man, fuel prices were hiked again on Wednesday by public sector oil marketing companies. It is to be noted that the petrol prices have been increased ten times by such firms in the last 13 days.
The oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum have revised domestic fuel prices on nine occasions since November 20, following a two-week interval.
Have a look at price of petrol in different states:
Maharashtra: Rs 89.51 per litre
Madhya Pradesh: Rs 90.27 per litre
Andhra Pradesh: Rs 87.24 per litre
Tamil Nadu: Rs 85.93 per litre
Karnataka: Rs 84.84 per litre
Assam: Rs 86.06 per litre
West Bengal: Rs 84.02 per litre
Odisha: Rs 83.11 per litre
Punjab: Rs 81.83 per litre
Gujarat: Rs 79.80 per litre