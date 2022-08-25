Petrol Price, Diesel Price in These Cities Hiked From Today; Know Latest Fuel Rates

Meghalaya residents will have to shell out more for fuel from now as the state government has hiked petrol and diesel tax. Meghalaya petrol price and diesel price has been hiked, state taxation minister James PK Sangma said. The new rates have already come into effect.

“As you may be aware that the state of Assam has hiked the rates of petrol and diesel. To commensurate this, the state government here also revises its rate of petrol and diesel to take advantage of the price difference,” Sangma said on Wednesday after the cabinet approved the changes.

Petrol, Diesel Price Today in Meghalaya

Accordingly, the rate of petrol in Byrnihat would now be Rs 95.1 per litre and in Shillong, it would be Rs 96.83. Diesel would cost Rs 83.5 per litre in Byrnihat and in Shillong, it would be Rs 84.72, Sangma said.

The tax on petrol was 13.5 per cent or Rs 11 per litre, whichever is higher. It has been revised to 13.5 per cent or Rs 12.50 per litre, whichever is higher, he said.

The tax on diesel was 5 per cent or Rs 4 per litre, whichever is higher. It has been revised to 5 per cent or Rs 5.50 per litre, whichever is higher, he added.

Petrol, Diesel Price Today in Other Parts of India

Meanwhile, petrol price and diesel price for the rest of the country remained unchanged on Wednesday. Petrol price in Delhi today is standing at Rs 96.72 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 89.62. In Mumbai, petrol at the moment costs Rs 111.35, while diesel is priced at Rs 97.28, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed. On the other hand, petrol price in Kolkata was standing at Rs 106.03 per litre, and diesel price in the city was standing at Rs 92.76 per litre. In Chennai, petrol and diesel are priced at Rs. 102.63 per litre and Rs. 94.24 per litre, respectively.

On May 21 this year, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and 6 rupees per litre on diesel. Following the government’s decision petrol price was cut by Rs 8.69 per litre while diesel was reduced by Rs 7.05 in the national capital. After this, several state governments including Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra and Rajasthan announced that the VAT on petrol and diesel in the states had been reduced. This was done at a time when the country is reeling under the pressure of rising inflation, which was at a months-high in April.

Petrol and diesel prices in the country differ from state to state depending on the prices of crude oil, local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

(With PTI inputs)

