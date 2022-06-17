Petrol Price, Diesel Price Under Rs 100 in Delhi Today; See Fuel Rates in Your City

Fuel prices in the country remain unchanged for the 27th day in a row on Friday, June 17. Prices of petrol and diesel have remained steady since May 21, when the union government announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre, and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre.

Petrol consumers in Delhi will be paying Rs 96.72 a litre as compared to Rs 105.41 per litre, earlier. Meanwhile, the retail price of diesel in Delhi is Rs 89.62 a litre as against Rs 96.67 per litre earlier. Consumers of petrol in Mumbai will have to pay Rs 111.35 per litre, while consumers of diesel in the financial capital will have to pay Rs 97.28 per litre. Petrol consumers in Kolkata will be paying Rs 106.03 per litre, while diesel consumers in the capital city of West Bengal will be paying Rs 92.7. In Chennai petrol is being retailed at Rs 102.63 per litre, while diesel is being retailed at Rs 94.24 per litre.

The regular revision of petrol and diesel prices in the country is carried out by public sector OMCs like Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL). OMCs revise the fuel price taking in consideration several factors including international crude oil prices and foreign exchange rates. Price of petrol and diesel varies from state to state due to local factors like state taxes, VAT (Value Added Tax), freight charges, among others.

Soon after the central government relaxed the Excise Duty on fuel prices, several state governments also reduced VAT on petrol and diesel bringing down the soaring prices. Kerala state government slashed the local tax on the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 2.41 and Rs 1.36 per litre respectively. The Odisha government relaxed state-imposed taxes on petrol and diesel by Rs 2.23 and Rs 1.36 a litre respectively. Maharashtra state government reduced VAT on petrol by Rs 2.08 per litre and on diesel by Rs 1.44 per litre. While the Rajasthan government cut-down VAT on petrol by Rs 2.48 per litre and diesel by Rs 1.16 per litre.

Petrol, Diesel Prices on June 17, in Delhi, Chennai and Other Major Cities in India:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 111.35 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.28 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

