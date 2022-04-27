Petrol Price Hits Rs 105.41/Litre in Delhi; Check petrol, diesel rates in your city today

The prices of petrol and diesel continue their exorbitant streak for the 21st consecutive day on Wednesday. Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) made their last hike in fuel prices on April 6, following which 14 price hikes were implemented across major cities. For the past 21 days, petrol and diesel prices have been following a steady streak. Public sector OMCs in the country include companies like Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL).

These OMCs are responsible for revising the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international crude oil prices and foreign exchange rates. Petrol and diesel price revisions decided by the OMCs are implemented every day with effect from 6 am.

On Wednesday, petrol in the national capital retails at Rs 105.41 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 96.67. In Mumbai, one litre of petrol is being retailed for Rs 120.51 and a litre of diesel is being retailed for at Rs 104.77. In the capital city of West Bengal consumers of petrol have to pay Rs 115.12 per litre, while consumers of diesel will have to pay Rs 99.83 per litre. In Chennai a litre of petrol retails at Rs 110.85 per litre while a litre of diesel is retailing at Rs 100.94 per litre.

Fuel prices across the country observed a steep rise, after the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur concluded in March. However, the revision in prices varies from state to state. Retail petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state since it depends on factors like local taxes, VAT (Value Added Tax), freight charges, among others.

According to Reuters, Brent crude futures settled up $2.67, or 2.6%, at $104.99 a barrel on Tuesday, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate contracts were up $3.16, or 3.2%, at $101.70.

Petrol, Diesel Prices on Monday, April 27, in Delhi, Chennai and Other Major Cities in India:

Delhi

Petrol – Rs 105.41 per litre

Diesel – Rs 96.67 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol – Rs 120.51 per litre

Diesel – Rs 104.77 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol – Rs 115.12 per litre

Diesel – Rs 99.83 per litre

Chennai

Petrol – Rs 110.85 per litre

Diesel – Rs 100.94 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol – Rs 118.14 per litre

Diesel – Rs 101.16 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol – Rs 119.49 per litre

Diesel – Rs 105.49 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol – Rs 111.09 per litre

Diesel – Rs 94.79 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol – Rs 105.66 per litre

Diesel – Rs 91.40 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol – Rs 105.25 per litre

Diesel – Rs 96.83 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol – Rs 105.29 per litre

Diesel – Rs 99.64 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol – Rs 117.19 per litre

Diesel – Rs 103.95 per litre

