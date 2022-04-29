Petrol Price Hits Rs 105.41/Litre in Delhi; Know How Much You Have to Pay in Your City

Petrol and Diesel prices on Friday remained sky-high for the 23rd consecutive day. In the national capital, the petrol prices stood at Rs 105.41 per litre, while diesel retails at 96.67 per litre. Whereas in Mumbai, the petrol rates were Rs 120.51 per litre, and diesel Rs 104.77 per litre, according to a notification from oil marketing companies (OMCs).

In Kolkata, the per-litre price of petrol is Rs 115.12, while diesel is being retailed at Rs 99.83 per litre. A litre of petrol in Chennai costs Rs 110.85, while a litre of diesel is sold for Rs 100.94 a litre.

Fuel prices across the country observed a steep rise after the conclusion of assembly elections in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur in March. Notably, the revision in fuel prices varies from state to state, since it depends on factors like local taxes, VAT (Value Added Tax), freight charges, among others.

The OMCs are responsible for revising the fuel prices daily. The variation in prices depends on the benchmark international crude oil prices and foreign exchange rates. Petrol and diesel price revisions are implemented every day with effect from 6 am. The OMCs made their last hike in fuel prices on April 6. The petrol and diesel prices have been following a steady streak, for the last 23 days.

The increase in retail price was warranted by rising crude oil prices during the 137-day hiatus from - $82 per barrel to $120. But state-owned fuel retailers like - Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) are passing on the required increase in stages.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently urged non-BJP states to cut fuel tax in the national interest. He stated that the states which did not reduce prices last November should do it now.

Petrol, Diesel Prices on Friday, April 29, in Delhi, Chennai and Other Major Cities in India:

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 105.41 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.67 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 120.51 per litre

Diesel - Rs 104.77 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 115.12 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.83 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 110.85 per litre

Diesel - Rs 100.94 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 118.14 per litre

Diesel - Rs 101.16 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 119.49 per litre

Diesel - Rs 105.49 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 111.09 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.79 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 105.66 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.40 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 105.25 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.83 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 105.29 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.64 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 117.19 per litre

Diesel - Rs 103.95 per litre

