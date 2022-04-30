Petrol Price in Mumbai Today Above Rs 120/Litre; Check Fuel Prices in Delhi, Kolkata, Other Cities

Petrol and diesel prices remained stagnant for the 24th consecutive day. After the Assembly elections in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur - which concluded in March - fuel prices across the country observed a steep rise. The variation in prices depends on benchmark international crude oil prices and foreign exchange rates. Petrol and diesel price revisions are implemented every day with effect from 6 am. It is the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), who are responsible to revise the fuel prices daily.

As far as the fuel rates are concerned, in the national capital, petrol is sold at Rs 105.41 per litre. Whereas in Mumbai, the petrol rates stand at Rs 120.51 per litre, according to a notification from OMCs. Diesel prices also remained unchanged across cities. A litre of diesel is sold for Rs 96.67 in Delhi and for Rs 104.77 in Mumbai.

In Kolkata, the petrol is priced for Rs 115.12 per litre, while diesel is retailed at Rs 99.83 per litre. A litre of petrol in Chennai will cost you Rs 110.85, while that of diesel is being sold for Rs 100.94 a litre.

The last hike in fuel prices was made by OMCs on April 6, and saw the rates going up by around Rs 10 per litre in a fortnight. Now, for the last 24 days, the petrol and diesel prices have been following a steady streak. The revision in petrol prices differs from state to state, as it depends on factors like local taxes, VAT (Value Added Tax), freight charges, among others.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the first time addressed the issue of the latest increase in fuel prices. On April 27, PM Modi urged states - ruled by the opposition - to cut fuel tax in the national interest. He said that the states which did not reduce prices last November should bring down the rates now.

Petrol, Diesel Prices on Saturday, April 30, in Delhi, Mumbai and Other Major Cities in India

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 105.41 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.67 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 120.51 per litre

Diesel - Rs 104.77 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 115.12 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.83 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 110.85 per litre

Diesel - Rs 100.94 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 118.14 per litre

Diesel - Rs 101.16 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 119.49 per litre

Diesel - Rs 105.49 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 111.09 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.79 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 105.66 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.40 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 105.25 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.83 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 105.29 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.64 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 117.19 per litre

Diesel - Rs 103.95 per litre

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.