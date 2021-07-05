Petrol Price Nears Rs 100-mark in Kolkata Today; Petrol Pumps Has Another Problem to Tackle

Petrol price saw a rise in prices again by 31 to 39 paise again on July 5, taking it to a historic high. However, the diesel rates remain unchanged. In the last two months, petrol prices increased by 35 times and diesel prices saw a surge in prices 33 times. In Kolkata petrol price stood at Rs 99.88 per litre and diesel price remained at Rs 92.31 per litre. But in several districts of the state, including Darjeeling, Murshidabad and Nadia, petrol prices have already crossed the Rs 100-per-litre mark.

The price of petrol and diesel is increasing by leaps and bounds every day. The suffering of everyone from ordinary passengers to tourists is extreme! Cab Drivers are worried about the unbridled rise in prices of petroleum products. And the price of cabs has not increased since 2008. On top of that,

The price of petrol and diesel is increasing by leaps and bounds every day. Darjeeling has already scored a century. Kalimpong, Siliguri petrol prices are on the verge of a century! Additional trouble is Covid restrictions. West Bengal Government has issued an order to carry 50% passengers in the vehicle under the Covid norms. This is a big problem for drivers and the owner’s. Private bus service is completely closed. Government buses are now the only option for inter state journey.

Due to Covid, the number of tourists are less in Darjeeling and other hill towns in West Bengal. Still, some tourists are coming to visit the hill town Darjeeling. The rise in petrol prices has also raised concerns among those tourists because the passenger fare has doubled. So the tourists who are eager for travel are not at ease, as they have to bear extra cost for their vacation.

Those involved in the tourism industry are already in trouble due to the two waves of Covid. The transport department has not increased fares officially forPetrol Price several years. Additionally there are tax burden.

With the price hike and petrol inching towards Rs 100 mark, fuel stations across Kolkata facing a new problem. As petrol pumps seeking new electronic display panels that accomodate five digits, without that Rs 100 and above price can’t be shown in Petrol pumps. Currently maximum price can be shown correctly up to Rs 99.99. Most of the fuel pumps don’t have these five digit display panels. So some of them will opt for hand written price charts in upcoming days.

