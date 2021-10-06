Petrol Price Nears Rs 108 in Mumbai, Hiked for Second Day. Know Latest Fuel Rates

Petrol and diesel prices have been hiked for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, October 6. State-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) increased the price of diesel by 34 to 37 paise per litre, while diesel became dearer by 26 to 30 paise per litre across the country.

In the national capital, petrol costs Rs 102.94 a litre, a hike of 30 paise while the rate of diesel was Rs 91.42 per litre, a hike of 35 paise. The revised petrol price in Mumbai is Rs 108.96 per litre and diesel is Rs 99.17 per litre. Petrol in Kolkata now costs Rs 103.65 while diesel costs Rs 94.53 a litre. At the same time, in Chennai, petrol is Rs 100.49 a litre and diesel is Rs 95.93 a litre. Currently, the most expensive petrol in the country is being sold in Bhopal, a litre of the most precious can be bought at Rs 111.41, similarly a litre of diesel costs Rs 100.39 in Madhya Pradesh’s capital.

Petrol prices in several states across the country, including Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra are above the Rs 100 mark. Consumers are expecting some sort of relief in the fuel prices in this festive season, as the COVID-19 pandemic has already disoriented their income.

According to a Reuters report, US crude oil price climbed for a fifth day on Wednesday to their highest since 2014, mounting global concerns about energy supply on signs of rigidity in crude, natural gas and coal markets.

The US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil earlier rose to $79.18 a barrel, as the market was up 0.15 percent, or 12 cents, at $79.05 a barrel, at 0128 GMT. Correspondingly, Brent crude futures added 0.15 percent, or 12 cents $82.68 a barrel after rising to a three-year high in the previous session.

The variation of both key auto fuel prices across the country happens due to factors like local taxes, freight charges and excise duties.

Following are the prices of diesel and petrol across some cities in the country:

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 108.96 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.17 per litre

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 102.94 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.42 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 100.49 per litre

Diesel - Rs 95.93 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 103.65 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.53 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 111.41 per litre

Diesel - Rs 100.39 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 107.04 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.71 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 106.48 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.99 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 98.28 per litre

Diesel - Rs 90.25 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 100.13 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.96 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 100.06 per litre

Diesel - Rs 98.84 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 105.18 per litre

Diesel - Rs 98.35 per litre

