Petrol Price Over Rs 100 in Mumbai, Kolkata; Know How Much You Have to Pay

Maintaining its six-month-long streak of steady pricing, fuel prices remained unchanged across India on November 21. The Centre reduced the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre on May 22, which resulted in the last big fluctuation in fuel prices. Recently, there was a minimal drop in oil prices by 40 paise
Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 per litre in the national capital, respectively. The commercial capital, Mumbai, sells petrol at Rs 106.31 a litre, while diesel here is priced at Rs 94.27 per litre. A litre of petrol retails for Rs 102.63 in Chennai and diesel retails for a stagnant Rs 94.24. Petrol buyers would have to shell out Rs. 106.03 in Kolkata, whereas diesel retails for Rs. 92.76 in the city. Petrol continues to cost more than Rs 100 in Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad.
In spite of rising crude oil prices in the international markets, India’s pricing for petrol and diesel has generally remained steady because it imports oil from countries such as Brazil, Canada and Colombia.
Check fuel rates in different cities in the country on November 19:
Delhi
Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre
Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre
Kolkata
Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre
Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre
Chennai
Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre
Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre
Mumbai
Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre
Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre
Lucknow
Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre
Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre
Bengaluru
Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre
Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre
Hyderabad
Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre
Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre
Bhopal
Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre
Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre
Gandhinagar
Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre
Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre
Guwahati
Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre
Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre
Thiruvananthapuram
Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre
Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.
The state oil marketing firms Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), among others, announce the new fuel prices in India every day at 6 a.m. The varied taxes that each state imposes on fuel costs are the reason why prices vary across different states. Compared to international barrel pricing, freight costs also contribute to price deviation.
